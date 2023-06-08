Wayfair Inc. (W) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is 49.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.11 and a high of $76.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $49.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.22% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -97.2% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.30, the stock is 28.72% and 35.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.78 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 22.88% off its SMA200. W registered -13.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.05.

The stock witnessed a 23.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.82%, and is 22.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.44% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 15745 employees, a market worth around $5.51B and $12.00B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.38% and -35.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-221.50%).

Wayfair Inc. (W) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wayfair Inc. (W) is a “Hold”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -896.90% this year

Wayfair Inc. (W) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.00M, and float is at 72.78M with Short Float at 33.03%.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaferkordt Anke, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schaferkordt Anke sold 11 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $44.40 per share for a total of $488.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9965.0 shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Oblak Steve (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 24,653 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $39.54 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Netzer Thomas (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,913 shares at an average price of $30.96 for $90177.0. The insider now directly holds 96,919 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading -54.67% down over the past 12 months and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) that is -13.47% lower over the same period.