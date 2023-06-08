Which institution holds the most shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is -12.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.86 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $77.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.31% off the consensus price target high of $103.72 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 89.93% higher than the price target low of $68.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.94, the stock is 21.98% and 12.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.02 million and changing 10.51% at the moment leaves the stock -3.35% off its SMA200. CD registered -4.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.49.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.02%, and is 21.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.92% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has around 1450 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $715.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.39. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.80% and -24.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.90% this year

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 372.02M, and float is at 200.58M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 20.33% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -2.85% lower over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -31.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.