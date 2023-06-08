Which institution holds the most shares in Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) is -14.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $11.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $6.18, the stock is -1.67% and 5.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.36 million and changing 5.82% at the moment leaves the stock -12.57% off its SMA200. FSR registered -33.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.74k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.91.

The stock witnessed a -6.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.09%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.94% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.90% and -45.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.50%).

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.80% this year

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 320.98M, and float is at 179.07M with Short Float at 37.87%.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Fisker Inc. (FSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Huhnke Burkhard J., the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Huhnke Burkhard J. sold 10,280 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $5.93 per share for a total of $60960.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25493.0 shares.

Fisker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that FIFTHDELTA Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,529,026 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $6.55 per share for $10.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.94 million shares of the FSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, FIFTHDELTA Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 713,727 shares at an average price of $6.93 for $4.95 million. The insider now directly holds 19,466,526 shares of Fisker Inc. (FSR).