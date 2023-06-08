Which institution holds the most shares in Iris Energy Limited (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) is 172.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $6.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IREN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.40, the stock is -8.15% and -7.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 13.03% off its SMA200. IREN registered -38.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.11.

The stock witnessed a 3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.86%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.79% over the week and 9.54% over the month.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $191.18M and $58.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 233.33% and -51.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -834.40% this year

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.03M, and float is at 46.67M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canaan Inc. (CAN) that is trading -48.67% down over the past 12 months and Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) that is -10.86% lower over the same period. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is -25.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.