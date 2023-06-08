Which institution holds the most shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) is 57.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.79 and a high of $6.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORGO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $4.25, the stock is 25.74% and 64.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 3.66% at the moment leaves the stock 50.86% off its SMA200. ORGO registered -21.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 61.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.69.

The stock witnessed a 97.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.62%, and is 17.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 9.17% over the month.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has around 1030 employees, a market worth around $518.37M and $461.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.67 and Fwd P/E is 19.32. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.77% and -34.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Analyst Forecasts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.50% this year

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.08M, and float is at 64.70M with Short Float at 7.97%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ERANI ALBERT, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ERANI ALBERT sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $2.07 per share for a total of $51772.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59.22 million shares.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that ERANI ALBERT (10% Owner) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $2.07 per share for $51772.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59.22 million shares of the ORGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, KATZ MICHAEL W (10% Owner) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $2.56 for $7680.0. The insider now directly holds 76,382 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO).