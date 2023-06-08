Which institution holds the most shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is 23.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.26 and a high of $21.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.42% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -38.87% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.22, the stock is 11.63% and 14.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 3.59% at the moment leaves the stock 22.93% off its SMA200. SKT registered 32.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.46%, and is 9.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $442.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.88 and Fwd P/E is 28.13. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.63% and 3.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 842.70% this year

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.09M, and float is at 101.70M with Short Float at 8.34%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SKERRITT SUSAN E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SKERRITT SUSAN E sold 3,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $21.04 per share for a total of $69642.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52621.0 shares.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that REDDIN THOMAS (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $19.95 per share for $99750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45067.0 shares of the SKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, TANGER STEVEN B (Executive Chair of the Board) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,274,686 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is -6.24% lower over the past 12 months. Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) is -19.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.