Which institution holds the most shares in Weibo Corporation (WB)

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is -23.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.02 and a high of $25.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.82% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 14.24% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.58, the stock is -7.08% and -13.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -17.05% off its SMA200. WB registered -37.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.50.

The stock witnessed a -10.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.69%, and is 4.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Weibo Corporation (WB) has around 5935 employees, a market worth around $3.45B and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.54 and Fwd P/E is 5.90. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.51% and -42.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Weibo Corporation (WB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weibo Corporation (WB) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weibo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.50% this year

Weibo Corporation (WB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.71M, and float is at 129.45M with Short Float at 3.96%.

Weibo Corporation (WB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading -48.98% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is 35.70% higher over the same period. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is -9.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.