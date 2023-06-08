Which Institutions Own Shares In Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO)?

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) is -89.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $3.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -57.65% and -71.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -5.27% at the moment leaves the stock -90.95% off its SMA200. MIMO registered -95.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.90.

The stock witnessed a -73.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -89.45%, and is -43.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.85% over the week and 21.53% over the month.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) has around 226 employees, a market worth around $11.71M and $154.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.14% and -96.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.80%).

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.47M, and float is at 55.73M with Short Float at 0.32%.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRANT DAVID MARK ELIAS, the company’s SVP & CFO. SEC filings show that BRANT DAVID MARK ELIAS sold 873 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $1.87 per share for a total of $1633.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Shalev Uzi (CTO) sold a total of 483 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $1.87 per share for $903.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the MIMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, SMITH PETERSEN HENRIK (Chief Sales&Marketing Officer) disposed off 397 shares at an average price of $1.87 for $742.0. The insider now directly holds 694,813 shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO).