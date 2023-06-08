Which Institutions Own Shares In Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is -1.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.54 and a high of $135.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHKP stock was last observed hovering at around $124.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $132.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.42% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -6.85% lower than the price target low of $116.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.95, the stock is 1.46% and -1.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -0.64% off its SMA200. CHKP registered -4.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.46.

The stock witnessed a 1.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.78%, and is -0.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has around 6026 employees, a market worth around $14.99B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.80 and Fwd P/E is 14.08. Profit margin for the company is 34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.26% and -8.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is a “Hold”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.80M, and float is at 100.67M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -24.27% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -5.95% lower over the same period.