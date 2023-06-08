Which Institutions Own Shares In Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) is 6.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.88 and a high of $26.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $24.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $27.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.78% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.32% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.92, the stock is 2.11% and 2.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 6.86% off its SMA200. EPRT registered 8.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.61.

The stock witnessed a -1.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.93%, and is 4.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $3.61B and $300.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.22 and Fwd P/E is 24.43. Profit margin for the company is 50.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.99% and -5.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.41M, and float is at 140.63M with Short Float at 4.05%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Patten Mark E, the company’s Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Patten Mark E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $20.76 per share for a total of $20760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84453.0 shares.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Mavoides Peter M. (President and CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $20.68 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the EPRT stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is trading -6.24% down over the past 12 months and STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) that is 7.95% higher over the same period. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -45.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.