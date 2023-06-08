Which Institutions Own Shares In International Game Technology PLC (IGT)?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is 21.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $28.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IGT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.23% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.11% higher than the price target low of $27.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.57, the stock is 7.46% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 17.74% off its SMA200. IGT registered 25.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.92.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.03%, and is 12.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has around 10786 employees, a market worth around $5.30B and $4.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.69 and Fwd P/E is 16.31. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.74% and -4.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Analyst Forecasts

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 330.10% this year

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.29M, and float is at 103.87M with Short Float at 2.17%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is 12.91% higher over the past 12 months. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is -3.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.