Which Institutions Own Shares In Nevro Corp. (NVRO)?

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) is -41.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.12 and a high of $53.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVRO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.17% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 3.67% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.12, the stock is -14.81% and -24.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -38.80% off its SMA200. NVRO registered -51.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.76.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.20%, and is -16.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) has around 1087 employees, a market worth around $803.42M and $414.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.52% and -56.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nevro Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.20% this year

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.59M, and float is at 34.58M with Short Float at 4.18%.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Nevro Corp. (NVRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 15 times.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -5.81% down over the past 12 months and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) that is 41.96% higher over the same period.