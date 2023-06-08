Which Institutions Own Shares In NuScale Power Corporation (SMR)?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is -19.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.24, the stock is 3.71% and -0.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock -21.52% off its SMA200. SMR registered -16.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.42.

The stock witnessed a 2.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.58%, and is 9.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has around 556 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $14.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.50% and -48.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-200.50%).

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.10% this year

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.68M, and float is at 36.03M with Short Float at 18.09%.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Feldman Karin, the company’s InterimChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Feldman Karin sold 7,716 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $7.78 per share for a total of $60051.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

NuScale Power Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Hopkins John Lawrence (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,053 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $7.97 per share for $40252.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33934.0 shares of the SMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Scott Clayton (EVP, Business Development) disposed off 7,138 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $57083.0. The insider now directly holds 15,738 shares of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR).