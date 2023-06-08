Which Institutions Own Shares In Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is -26.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.37% off the consensus price target high of $10.07 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 84.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is 17.53% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -14.22% off its SMA200. YSG registered 69.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.42.

The stock witnessed a 20.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.21%, and is 20.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.61% over the week and 8.74% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 1837 employees, a market worth around $591.42M and $504.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.83. Profit margin for the company is -13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.86% and -51.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.80%).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.60% this year

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 559.06M, and float is at 361.31M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -0.36% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 34.75% higher over the same period.