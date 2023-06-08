Who are the Institutional Holders in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is -13.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.02 and a high of $29.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATAT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $15.67, the stock is -12.01% and -25.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -25.52% off its SMA200. ATAT registered a gain of 1.95% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.59.

The stock witnessed a -20.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.57%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 7.64% over the month.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has around 3255 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $2.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.54 and Fwd P/E is 13.87. Distance from 52-week low is 42.24% and -46.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.60% this year

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.32M, and float is at 79.36M with Short Float at 0.26%.