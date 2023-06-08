Who are the Institutional Holders in Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)?

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is -1.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.79 and a high of $129.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $115.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7% off its average median price target of $178.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.55% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 25.51% higher than the price target low of $156.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.75, the stock is -0.53% and -1.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -1.70% off its SMA200. CNI registered -0.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.28.

The stock witnessed a -3.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.70%, and is 3.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 24718 employees, a market worth around $76.32B and $13.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.72 and Fwd P/E is 18.33. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.49% and -10.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 668.30M, and float is at 615.44M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -10.84% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) that is 4.61% higher over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is 1.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.