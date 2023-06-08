Who are the Institutional Holders in Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET)?

Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) is -48.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.49 and a high of $13.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CJET stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16%.

Currently trading at $5.36, the stock is -10.53% and -33.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.54 million and changing 27.62% at the moment leaves the stock -43.87% off its SMA200. CJET registered a loss of -46.45% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.93.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.31%, and is -27.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.06% over the week and 28.67% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 101.13. Distance from 52-week low is 53.58% and -58.83% from its 52-week high.

Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -766.90% this year

Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.16M, and float is at 14.71M with Short Float at -.