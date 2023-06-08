Who are the Institutional Holders in Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)?

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) is 114.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.73 and a high of $168.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DUOL stock was last observed hovering at around $167.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -14.66% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.2% off the consensus price target high of $193.40 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -15.45% lower than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.39, the stock is 2.17% and 8.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -8.78% at the moment leaves the stock 48.58% off its SMA200. DUOL registered 57.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$100.75.

The stock witnessed a 15.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.47%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $6.18B and $403.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.42% and -9.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duolingo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.20% this year

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.62M, and float is at 30.18M with Short Float at 8.37%.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Insider Activity

A total of 127 insider transactions have happened at Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 80 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meese Robert, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Meese Robert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $160.20 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Duolingo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Skaruppa Matthew (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $153.73 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62461.0 shares of the DUOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Meese Robert (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 4,600 shares at an average price of $150.07 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 205,188 shares of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL).

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chegg Inc. (CHGG) that is trading -51.46% down over the past 12 months.