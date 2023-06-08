Who are the Institutional Holders in INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO)?

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) is -53.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $1.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -37.65% and -52.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -73.91% off its SMA200. INVO registered -79.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.35.

The stock witnessed a -42.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.90%, and is -23.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 62.02% over the week and 25.70% over the month.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $2.67M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.24% and -88.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5314.70%).

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

INVO Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.60% this year

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.45M, and float is at 10.92M with Short Float at 0.68%.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.