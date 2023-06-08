Who are the Institutional Holders in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)?

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is 38.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.65 and a high of $21.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUTH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.14% off the consensus price target high of $21.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.14% higher than the price target low of $21.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.47, the stock is 0.22% and 14.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 20.13% off its SMA200. RUTH registered 13.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.86.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.21%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.15% over the week and 0.17% over the month.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) has around 4768 employees, a market worth around $690.26M and $516.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.95 and Fwd P/E is 16.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.55% and -0.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.03M, and float is at 31.31M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 30.56% up over the past 12 months and Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) that is -13.35% lower over the same period. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 26.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.