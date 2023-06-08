Who is the Top Investor In American Tower Corporation (AMT)?

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) is -9.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $178.17 and a high of $282.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMT stock was last observed hovering at around $189.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82% off its average median price target of $241.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.55% off the consensus price target high of $271.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 10.36% higher than the price target low of $213.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $190.93, the stock is 0.46% and -3.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -10.06% off its SMA200. AMT registered -28.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.68.

The stock witnessed a -1.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.47%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) has around 6391 employees, a market worth around $87.05B and $10.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.58 and Fwd P/E is 38.93. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.16% and -32.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Tower Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.60% this year

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 465.74M, and float is at 464.37M with Short Float at 0.92%.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at American Tower Corporation (AMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOLAN RAYMOND P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 10,025 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $195.00 per share for a total of $1.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17473.0 shares.

American Tower Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that THOMPSON SAMME L (Director) sold a total of 1,739 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $218.59 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22099.0 shares of the AMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Goel Sanjay (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) acquired 5 shares at an average price of $232.56 for $1163.0. The insider now directly holds 9,592 shares of American Tower Corporation (AMT).

American Tower Corporation (AMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) that is trading -37.20% down over the past 12 months and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) that is -31.75% lower over the same period. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is -62.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.