Who is the Top Investor In Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)?

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) is -8.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $12.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLPH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 58.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is -88.88% and -90.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing -8.18% at the moment leaves the stock -76.54% off its SMA200. BLPH registered -18.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.43.

The stock witnessed a -90.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.45%, and is -88.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.41% over the week and 12.07% over the month.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $8.43M and $5.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.54% and -93.43% from its 52-week high.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.36M, and float is at 9.21M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Puissance Life Science Opportu, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Puissance Life Science Opportu sold 134,421 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Puissance Life Science Opportu (10% Owner) sold a total of 560,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $9.46 per share for $5.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.21 million shares of the BLPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Kim Bobae (VP Reg. Affairs & Quality) disposed off 9,455 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $94550.0. The insider now directly holds 1,723 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH).

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) that is trading 23.87% up over the past 12 months and Baxter International Inc. (BAX) that is -41.88% lower over the same period.