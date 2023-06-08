Who is the Top Investor In ChampionX Corporation (CHX)?

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) is -1.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.64 and a high of $33.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.52% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.66% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.59, the stock is 6.55% and 5.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 4.88% off its SMA200. CHX registered 16.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.48.

The stock witnessed a 5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.36%, and is 13.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $5.30B and $3.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.20 and Fwd P/E is 11.95. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.81% and -15.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChampionX Corporation (CHX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChampionX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.29M, and float is at 197.74M with Short Float at 4.46%.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at ChampionX Corporation (CHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahoney Paul E, the company’s. SEC filings show that Mahoney Paul E sold 1,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $31.29 per share for a total of $36641.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

ChampionX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Marcos Antoine (VP, Corp Controller, CAO) sold a total of 146,955 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $30.00 per share for $4.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42380.0 shares of the CHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Todd Stephen M. (Director) disposed off 3,097 shares at an average price of $30.60 for $94765.0. The insider now directly holds 30,888 shares of ChampionX Corporation (CHX).