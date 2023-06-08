Who is the Top Investor In Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)?

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) is -11.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $24.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDYN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 10.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.89, the stock is 12.91% and -4.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 9.89% at the moment leaves the stock -23.67% off its SMA200. GDYN registered -48.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$28.05.

The stock witnessed a 15.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.89%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has around 3744 employees, a market worth around $709.71M and $319.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.66. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.62% and -59.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -221.60% this year

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.46M, and float is at 51.62M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Livschitz Leonard, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Livschitz Leonard sold 74,296 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $11.82 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.27 million shares.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that CARNEY LLOYD (Director) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $12.55 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the GDYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, CARNEY LLOYD (Director) disposed off 23,000 shares at an average price of $12.50 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 5,200 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN).