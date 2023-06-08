Who is the Top Investor In Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is 10.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.55 and a high of $23.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $18.60, the stock is 8.60% and 12.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 7.69% off its SMA200. IRT registered -16.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.31.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.38%, and is 7.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has around 923 employees, a market worth around $4.07B and $639.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.58 and Fwd P/E is 61.59. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.84% and -19.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Analyst Forecasts

Independence Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.23M, and float is at 222.66M with Short Float at 3.56%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHAEFFER SCOTT, the company’s Chair of Board & CEO. SEC filings show that SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 16,656 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $17.26 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that SCHAEFFER SCOTT (Chair of Board & CEO) sold a total of 155,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $17.24 per share for $2.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the IRT stock.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -8.99% down over the past 12 months and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is -7.32% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -12.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.