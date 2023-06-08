Who is the Top Investor In Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is 35.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.76 and a high of $18.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRRM stock was last observed hovering at around $18.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.88% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.47% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.78, the stock is 5.82% and 9.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 17.19% off its SMA200. VRRM registered 13.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.79.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.07%, and is 6.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has around 1396 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $763.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.02 and Fwd P/E is 15.08. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.18% and 0.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verra Mobility Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.80% this year

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.16M, and float is at 148.40M with Short Float at 8.66%.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lalla Steve, the company’s EVP Commercial Services. SEC filings show that Lalla Steve sold 48,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $17.38 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4697.0 shares.

Verra Mobility Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN (President and CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $17.64 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the VRRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN (President and CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $17.09 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 510,636 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM).