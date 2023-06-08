Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is -3.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.12 and a high of $101.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIX stock was last observed hovering at around $77.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.45% off its average median price target of $103.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.34% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 5.14% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.99, the stock is -4.69% and -12.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -4.46% at the moment leaves the stock -9.94% off its SMA200. WIX registered 26.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.56.

The stock witnessed a -5.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.48%, and is -2.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has around 4590 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $1.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.36. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.29% and -27.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.40%).

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wix.com Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -256.30% this year

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.41M, and float is at 55.36M with Short Float at 7.79%.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 4.86% up over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is 24.23% higher over the same period. Tucows Inc. (TCX) is -39.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.