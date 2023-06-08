X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Volatility At 9.78%, Should You Add A Position?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) is 112.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $2.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XFOR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 18.85% higher than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is 9.31% and 40.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing -3.65% at the moment leaves the stock 59.91% off its SMA200. XFOR registered 81.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.57%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.31.

The stock witnessed a 29.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.39%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.78% over the week and 11.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 224.62% and -12.54% from its 52-week high.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.90% this year

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.97M, and float is at 116.97M with Short Float at 2.52%.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ragan Paula, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Ragan Paula sold 6,292 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $12269.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Mostafa Adam S. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 52,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $0.84 per share for $44100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93696.0 shares of the XFOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Ragan Paula (President and CEO) disposed off 49,678 shares at an average price of $0.84 for $41730.0. The insider now directly holds 563,537 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR).