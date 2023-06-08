Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is -1.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.48 and a high of $19.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XHR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.42% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -8.58% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.03, the stock is 5.99% and 3.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -8.02% off its SMA200. XHR registered -32.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.62.

The stock witnessed a 2.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.20%, and is 11.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.08 and Fwd P/E is 94.42. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.50% and -33.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.60% this year

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.78M, and float is at 108.72M with Short Float at 3.30%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) that is trading -13.17% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -37.98% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -20.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.