A peek at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): Who has invested in It?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) is -5.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $12.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AHT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.73% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.23, the stock is 2.25% and 14.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -5.79% at the moment leaves the stock -25.96% off its SMA200. AHT registered -45.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.28.

The stock witnessed a -0.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.70%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.40% over the week and 7.78% over the month.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $131.43M and $1.32B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.07% and -65.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.38M, and float is at 33.98M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eubanks Deric S, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Eubanks Deric S sold 30 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $4.39 per share for a total of $132.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24895.0 shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Ansell Benjamin J MD (Director) sold a total of 110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $7.69 per share for $846.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AHT stock.