A peek at FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO): Who has invested in It?

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO) is -3.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $4.56, the stock is 2.83% and 4.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -0.92% off its SMA200. FSCO registered a loss of -7.69% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 6.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.01%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -23.62% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 198.36M, and float is at 197.83M with Short Float at 0.02%.

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Franklin Square Holdings, L.P., the company’s Investment Adviser Affiliate. SEC filings show that Franklin Square Holdings, L.P. bought 47,694 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $4.67 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

