A peek at Gray Television Inc. (GTN): Who has invested in It?

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is -28.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $20.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -59.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.99, the stock is 5.89% and 2.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -32.17% off its SMA200. GTN registered -59.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.09.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.05%, and is 15.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has around 8942 employees, a market worth around $704.24M and $3.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.40 and Fwd P/E is 1.74. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.92% and -61.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gray Television Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 983.30% this year

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.00M, and float is at 75.89M with Short Float at 6.72%.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Gray Television Inc. (GTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELDER T L, the company’s Director Emeritus. SEC filings show that ELDER T L sold 2,075 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $7.76 per share for a total of $16102.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45163.0 shares.

Gray Television Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that ROBINSON HARRIETT J (10% Owner) bought a total of 68,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $17.82 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the GTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, ROBINSON HARRIETT J (10% Owner) disposed off 68,750 shares at an average price of $17.82 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Gray Television Inc. (GTN).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading -11.24% down over the past 12 months and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is -4.62% lower over the same period. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is -44.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.