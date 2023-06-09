A peek at Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT): Who has invested in It?

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is -11.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $6.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MBOT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 66.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.66, the stock is 49.43% and 54.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -21.22% off its SMA200. MBOT registered -53.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.89%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.84.

The stock witnessed a 141.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.76%, and is 23.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.72% over the week and 26.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 166.00% and -57.98% from its 52-week high.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microbot Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.01M, and float is at 7.65M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.