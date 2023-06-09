A peek at Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK): Who has invested in It?

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) is -15.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $11.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NMRK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -21.82% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is 15.45% and 8.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -15.58% off its SMA200. NMRK registered -36.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.81.

The stock witnessed a 29.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.73%, and is 16.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $2.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.14 and Fwd P/E is 4.89. Distance from 52-week low is 32.28% and -43.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newmark Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.20% this year

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.56M, and float is at 137.88M with Short Float at 2.24%.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUTNICK HOWARD W, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 329,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $9.11 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.35 million shares.