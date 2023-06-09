A peek at Owlet Inc. (OWLT): Who has invested in It?

Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) is -63.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $3.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OWLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.47% higher than the price target low of $0.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -19.92% and -31.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -70.24% off its SMA200. OWLT registered -92.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.14.

The stock witnessed a -34.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.54%, and is -4.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.41% over the week and 13.59% over the month.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $23.38M and $58.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.98. Distance from 52-week low is 12.83% and -93.41% from its 52-week high.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owlet Inc. (OWLT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owlet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.55M, and float is at 101.08M with Short Float at 3.23%.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scolnick Kathryn R., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Scolnick Kathryn R. sold 3,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $1198.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Owlet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Workman Kurt (President & CEO) sold a total of 860 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $0.33 per share for $284.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.94 million shares of the OWLT stock.