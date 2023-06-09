A peek at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who has invested in It?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is 22.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.44 and a high of $364.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PH stock was last observed hovering at around $358.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.11% off its average median price target of $381.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $556.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.61% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $355.83, the stock is 7.36% and 8.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 16.11% off its SMA200. PH registered 25.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.81.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.40%, and is 9.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has around 55090 employees, a market worth around $43.68B and $18.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.80 and Fwd P/E is 16.06. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.41% and -2.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Analyst Forecasts

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.29M, and float is at 127.78M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Czaja Mark T, the company’s VP & Chief Tech. & Info Off. SEC filings show that Czaja Mark T sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $337.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2241.0 shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that BANKS LEE C (Vice Chairman and President) sold a total of 29,764 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $333.84 per share for $9.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Williams Thomas L (Executive Chairman) disposed off 38,098 shares at an average price of $352.63 for $13.43 million. The insider now directly holds 229,027 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -12.25% down over the past 12 months and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is 0.27% higher over the same period. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is 29.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.