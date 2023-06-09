A peek at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Who has invested in It?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is -10.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.21 and a high of $115.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQM stock was last observed hovering at around $71.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.68% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -17.41% lower than the price target low of $60.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.15, the stock is 1.78% and -1.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -18.16% off its SMA200. SQM registered -29.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.72.

The stock witnessed a 1.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.63%, and is 7.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has around 7238 employees, a market worth around $18.57B and $10.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.26 and Fwd P/E is 7.47. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.17% and -38.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 567.20% this year

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.64M, and float is at 147.47M with Short Float at 2.76%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading -64.85% down over the past 12 months and FMC Corporation (FMC) that is -9.30% lower over the same period. Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is -20.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.