A peek at VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY): Who has invested in It?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) is -8.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $8.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $8.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 50.12% higher than the price target low of $8.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is 6.55% and 0.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. EGY registered -49.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.40.

The stock witnessed a 1.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.60%, and is 6.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has around 185 employees, a market worth around $431.99M and $366.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.26 and Fwd P/E is 2.17. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.37% and -51.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.80% this year

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.39M, and float is at 105.76M with Short Float at 4.75%.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bain Ronald Y, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bain Ronald Y bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $3.95 per share for a total of $19750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26244.0 shares.

VAALCO Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Stubbs Catherine L (Director) bought a total of 6,693 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $3.73 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the EGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, LaFehr Edward David (Director) acquired 5,300 shares at an average price of $3.72 for $19712.0. The insider now directly holds 26,112 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY).

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY): Who are the competitors?

