A peek at Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB): Who has invested in It?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is -8.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.98 and a high of $53.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $28.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.43% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.75% lower than the price target low of $25.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.04, the stock is -15.89% and -18.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -22.49% off its SMA200. ZLAB registered 0.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.50.

The stock witnessed a -20.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.35%, and is -15.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.48% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has around 2036 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $231.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.68% and -48.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.70%).

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zai Lab Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.14M, and float is at 81.81M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Edmondson Frazor Titus III, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Edmondson Frazor Titus III sold 7,965 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $40.55 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19400.0 shares.

Zai Lab Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Reinhart Harald () sold a total of 11,480 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18958.0 shares of the ZLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Lis William (Director) disposed off 5,434 shares at an average price of $38.31 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 23,330 shares of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB).

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -49.72% down over the past 12 months.