Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) is -27.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.39 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATSG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.92% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.24% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.74, the stock is 10.95% and 0.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -23.29% off its SMA200. ATSG registered -42.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.53.

The stock witnessed a 19.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.56%, and is 10.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has around 5320 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.63 and Fwd P/E is 10.09. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.23% and -44.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.90% this year

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.80M, and float is at 71.35M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fedders Matthew E., the company’s VP, Controller. SEC filings show that Fedders Matthew E. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $16.60 per share for a total of $19920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41376.0 shares.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Johns Raymond E Jr (Director) bought a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $16.49 per share for $36278.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23543.0 shares of the ATSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Chase Paul (Chief Commercial Officer) acquired 3,295 shares at an average price of $15.71 for $51764.0. The insider now directly holds 28,105 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG).

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -7.56% down over the past 12 months and FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is 1.64% higher over the same period. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is 6.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.