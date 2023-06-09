Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) is -98.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $102.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -40.67% and -73.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -98.73% off its SMA200. ALLR registered -99.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.91%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.60.

The stock witnessed a -52.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -96.88%, and is -28.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.99% over the week and 11.98% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 3.22% and -99.82% from its 52-week high.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.30% this year

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.14M, and float is at 19.10M with Short Float at 2.47%.