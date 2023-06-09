Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) is -73.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.43% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.43% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is 4.21% and -44.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 17.79% at the moment leaves the stock -93.13% off its SMA200. SFR registered -96.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.23%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.58.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -41.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.93%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.72% over the week and 21.61% over the month.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $16.28M and $29.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.63% and -97.76% from its 52-week high.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 358.30% this year

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 13.87M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.