Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) is 31.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.71 and a high of $48.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACLX stock was last observed hovering at around $41.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.18% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -4.33% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.69, the stock is -4.84% and 5.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 43.42% off its SMA200. ACLX registered 139.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.13.

The stock witnessed a -9.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.84%, and is -8.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.54% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $2.06B and $17.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 196.79% and -16.81% from its 52-week high.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcellx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.80% this year

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.77M, and float is at 39.95M with Short Float at 15.19%.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carroll Jill, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carroll Jill sold 25,556 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $44.35 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.49 million shares.

Arcellx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Carroll Jill (Director) sold a total of 315,164 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $41.50 per share for $13.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.51 million shares of the ACLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Elghandour Rami () disposed off 2,600 shares at an average price of $44.27 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 36,169 shares of Arcellx Inc. (ACLX).