Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Volatility At 6.41%, Should You Add A Position?

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) is 1.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.89 and a high of $8.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BW stock was last observed hovering at around $5.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -16.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.84, the stock is 7.01% and 1.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -3.84% off its SMA200. BW registered -19.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.48.

The stock witnessed a -1.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.68%, and is 17.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) has around 2163 employees, a market worth around $461.54M and $943.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.44. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.13% and -32.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -264.10% this year

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.73M, and float is at 85.30M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by B. Riley Financial, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 21,583 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $5.51 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43926.0 shares.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 18,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $5.52 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the BW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 9,536 shares at an average price of $5.05 for $48110.0. The insider now directly holds 38,461 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW).