Camden Property Trust (CPT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is 1.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.74 and a high of $146.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPT stock was last observed hovering at around $113.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $124.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.09% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -11.06% lower than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.28, the stock is 5.75% and 6.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -1.07% off its SMA200. CPT registered -19.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.69.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.25%, and is 8.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $11.76B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.03 and Fwd P/E is 64.22. Distance from 52-week low is 15.90% and -22.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camden Property Trust (CPT) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camden Property Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.80% this year

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.57M, and float is at 105.47M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Camden Property Trust (CPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAMPO RICHARD J, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CAMPO RICHARD J sold 5,337 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $110.35 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Camden Property Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Sengelmann William W. (EVP – Real Estate Investments) sold a total of 10,292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $112.57 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68667.0 shares of the CPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Gallagher Michael P (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,332 shares at an average price of $112.57 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 28,110 shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT).

Camden Property Trust (CPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) that is trading -7.32% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -11.03% lower over the same period. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is -20.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.