Celularity Inc. (CELU) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) is -47.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $7.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CELU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 10.50% and 9.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 18.24% at the moment leaves the stock -49.55% off its SMA200. CELU registered -89.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.53.

The stock witnessed a 60.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.87%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.14% over the week and 17.59% over the month.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $120.52M and $16.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.15. Profit margin for the company is 81.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.00% and -90.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Celularity Inc. (CELU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celularity Inc. (CELU) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 106.30% this year

Celularity Inc. (CELU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.37M, and float is at 94.95M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Celularity Inc. (CELU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hariri Robert J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Hariri Robert J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $1.72 per share for a total of $17175.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.07 million shares.

Celularity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Hariri Robert J (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $1.71 per share for $68400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.06 million shares of the CELU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Hariri Robert J (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $1.74 for $69600.0. The insider now directly holds 8,024,996 shares of Celularity Inc. (CELU).