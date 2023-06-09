Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) is -2.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.71 and a high of $14.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMRE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.06, the stock is 8.06% and 2.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -5.38% off its SMA200. CMRE registered -37.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.20.

The stock witnessed a 7.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.03%, and is 14.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) has around 2860 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.02 and Fwd P/E is 2.96. Profit margin for the company is 50.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.51% and -36.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Costamare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.80% this year

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.53M, and float is at 52.36M with Short Float at 5.10%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Who are the competitors?

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is -33.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.