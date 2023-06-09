DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Volatility At 3.10%, Should You Add A Position?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is 12.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.21 and a high of $152.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DKS stock was last observed hovering at around $135.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $152.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.52% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 0.02% higher than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.97, the stock is 3.19% and -1.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 8.53% off its SMA200. DKS registered 65.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.77.

The stock witnessed a -4.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.62%, and is 6.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has around 18800 employees, a market worth around $11.44B and $12.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.73 and Fwd P/E is 9.85. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.24% and -11.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.07M, and float is at 57.19M with Short Float at 12.66%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barrenechea Mark J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Barrenechea Mark J sold 9,085 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $123.54 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2816.0 shares.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that Lodge-Jarrett Julie (SVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr) sold a total of 8,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $140.00 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30712.0 shares of the DKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Fink Anne (Director) disposed off 3,174 shares at an average price of $139.08 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 14,481 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) that is trading -26.38% down over the past 12 months and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) that is -44.71% lower over the same period. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is -31.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.