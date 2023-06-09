Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is 15.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.87 and a high of $16.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTGC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -31.13% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.08, the stock is 7.47% and 13.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 11.70% off its SMA200. HTGC registered 10.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.54%.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.70%, and is 3.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $361.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.26 and Fwd P/E is 8.02. Profit margin for the company is 54.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.67% and -6.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hercules Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.25M, and float is at 128.50M with Short Float at 9.44%.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Follmann Christian, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Follmann Christian bought 455 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $13.73 per share for a total of $6247.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72634.0 shares.

Hercules Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Follmann Christian (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 455 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $13.72 per share for $6243.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72179.0 shares of the HTGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, CROWELL GAYLE A (Director) acquired 7,200 shares at an average price of $13.66 for $98352.0. The insider now directly holds 38,845 shares of Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC).