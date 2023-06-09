Here are the top Institutional holders of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) shares

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) is -21.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AREB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -4.94% and -1.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -40.73% off its SMA200. AREB registered -81.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.47.

The stock witnessed a -7.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.67%, and is -7.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.80% over the week and 15.49% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.04. Profit margin for the company is -37.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.96% and -90.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.70%).

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.30% this year

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.93M, and float is at 15.96M with Short Float at 2.29%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -44.74% down over the past 12 months. JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is -76.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.